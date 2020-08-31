The fall in the number of overnight stays from non-residents amounted to 91.6% (54 thousand) in July, compared to the same month last year.

Despite the increase seen since June, with 21 thousand overnight stays registered this month according to the Regional Directorate of Statistics of Madeira (DREM), the global numbers of overnight stays (residents and non-residents) fell 86.8% (99 thousand overnight stays) in July relatively to 2019.

With regard to residents, the drop was 58.7% (45 thousand overnight stays), according to data from the National Statistics Institute, now known.

From Jornal Madeira