In the agreement established today between the Regional Government and the National Pharmacy Association, for the performance of antigen tests, 200 thousand tests are contracted in an amount paid by the region of 3.5 million.

Each test costs the Regional Government 15 euros.

The contract is effective until December 31, and may be interrupted beforehand, if there is no need to further test citizens residing in Madeira.

It should be noted that the tests are free for the Madeirans.

From Jornal Madeira