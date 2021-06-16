  • Home
Like the journalists in Madeira, the international press is also surrendered to Ronaldo and the Madeiran is highlighted in several world newspapers, after yesterday’s game in Hungary with a full stadium reminiscent of old times, which resulted in the victory of the Portuguese team against the Hungarian, by 3-0, the Portuguese suffering was already long and burning through the second half.

Ronaldo’s infinite voracity is how the Spanish newspaper El Pais takes Portugal’s victory.

From Diário Notícias

It was a great end to the game, who imagined three goals in those last minutes. I enjoyed it with Nelio sisters and a BBQ in the garden.

Another scorcher of a day today wifh tepns probably hitting 30° then it’s downhill with rain and much cooler temperatures.

 
