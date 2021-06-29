The entry of the Delta variant in Madeira was already expected, according to Pedro Ramos. The fact that the Region receives daily tourists from countries where it already has community transmission, such as Portugal and the United Kingdom, justifies this situation.

In the report on the genomic sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, released yesterday by the National Institute of Health Dr Ricardo Jorge (INSA), the Alpha variant, associated with the United Kingdom, continues to be prevalent, but others have already been identical, among the which one is associated with India.

Even so, for Pedro Ramos, the Delta variant “has no translation in the worsening of the evolution of the pandemic in Madeira”, which is why no additional measures are planned, at least for the time being.

And the situation is no longer serious thanks to the filter that is made at the entrance, by the Tracking Center, set up at Madeira Airport, said the government official.

It was during his visit to the University of Madeira Campus, at Tecnopolo, where cardiorespiratory tests are being carried out on some of the athletes from Marítimo, that Pedro Ramos reaffirmed the importance of testing and tracking the highest risk situations.

From Diário Notícias