Friday FotoTobi Hughes18th June 20210 viewsFriday Foto0 Comments0 views 2 Thanks to Guido Van Ammelrooy, for this photo. Hi Tobi, Have a nice picture of Curral das Freiras that i took from the Eira do Serrado viewpoint here. I hope it is worthy for a Friday photo post! It is a picture i made in 2019 in November.