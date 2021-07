IASAÚDE has already collected water from Praia dos Reis Magos, in Caniço, which was banned from bathing yesterday following a discharge from the Pumping Station.

The results should be known tomorrow, so the beach will remain closed until further indication, informed Miguel Alves, vice-president of the Santa Cruz City Council in charge of water and basic sanitation.

However, the part that failed and that caused this discharge has already been replaced.

