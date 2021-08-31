Contrary to the decision to proceed with the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 for risk groups, even without such an indication from the DGS, the Regional Government of Madeira no longer risks being a pioneer in terms of the possible vaccination of children under 12 years.

The justification for not even considering the possibility of vaccinating the youngest is that “there is still no scientific study, there is no precedent on this matter, so let’s not confuse things”, said the president of the Regional Government, on the sidelines of the visit to the reclassified ER2018, between Pico das Pedras and Achada do Teixeira, in Santana.

Miguel Albuquerque made it clear that for now his government is committed to reaching 85% of the resident population with full vaccination within the next month and to schedule the third dose to groups at risk six months after the last vaccination.

“We are committed to achieving 85% of those vaccinated at the end of September in Madeira and we are already preparing a stock to vaccinate risk groups with the third dose of the vaccine, after 6 months. That is what is currently being resolved”, he reaffirmed.

