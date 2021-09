Today, a further 13 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been reported in the Region. There are eight imported cases (3 from the United Kingdom, 2 from Spain, 2 from the North Region and 1 from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region) and five cases of local transmission.

There are 24 recovered cases, and Madeira currently has 131 active cases, of which 36 are imported and 95 are of local transmission.

From Jornal Madeira