An explosion followed by a fire in a tattoo studio, on Rua Velha da Ajuda, mobilized the Funchal Firefighters Corps, which received the alert at 6:38 pm.

Information is still scarce, but everything indicates that the occurrence may be linked to the establishment’s electrical panel. There is also no indication of victims.

The Firefighters Sapadores in Funchal are at the site with about 10 members supported by two vehicles.

From Diário Notícias