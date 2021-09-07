Two of the five races of the 2021 edition of the Madeira Ultra Swim – MIUS, which takes place this weekend, are already on the water.

The queen race, of 30 kilometers, which left Calheta at 8:00 am, had at the start 7 of the 10 swimmers who were registered.

At the last hour, at 10 am, the starting signal was given at the Ponta Gorda Bathing Complex for the 5-kilometer race, which has 58 participants.

This morning the Madeira Ultra Swim – MIUS 2021 will have the 1 kilometer race, starting at 11 am from Barreirinha.

For tomorrow, the 10-kilometer race will be reserved, leaving Câmara de Lobos, at 9:00 am, and the 3.5-kilometer race, departing at 11:00 am from Ilhéu da Pontinha.

This 2021 edition of MIUS has 385 registered athletes, of which 37 are international.

Among the 385 athletes enrolled in the five MIUS 2021 competitions, there are those who take the risk of performing more than one competition, for this reason, the participations account for 440 athletes, a number that may even increase, taking into account that the 1K race is to promote the modality.

In total, 50 clubs are represented, of which 39 are clubs from Portugal, Madeira included, while the remaining clubs come from 15 other countries.

From Diário Notícias