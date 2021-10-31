Madeira registers 32 new cases of covid-19

There weren’t that many infected in one day since August 24th.

The Autonomous Region of Madeira registers today, 31 October, 32 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2, so the Region now counts 12,109 confirmed cases of covid-19, according to the bulletin on the epidemiological situation in RAM of the Regional Directorate of Health (DRS).

These are five imported cases (two from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region, one from the North region, one from Norway and one from the United Kingdom) and 27 cases of local transmission.

Today there are also 11 more recovered cases to report, in a total of 11,875 people considered to be cured.

To date, the region maintains a total of 77 deaths associated with the disease.

In all, there are 157 active cases, of which 30 are imported cases and 127 are of local transmission.

It should be noted that there are seven people admitted to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, none of them in Intensive Care. Another 14 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

From Diário Notícias

