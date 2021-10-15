MADEIRA REGISTERS FIVE NEW CASES AND ONE DEATH

The Region registered this Friday 5 new cases of covid-19 and 1 dead, according to the daily update made by the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection.

“On October 15, 2021, there are 5 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2 in RAM to be reported, so the region now counts 11864 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This is 1 case imported from the Region from Lisboa and Vale do Tejo and 4 cases of local transmission

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.There are now 11 more recovered cases to report, so the island now has 71 active cases. There is 1 death to report, the region accounts, to date, a total of 76 deaths associated with COVID-19″, can be read in a note sent to the editorial staff.

