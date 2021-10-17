MADEIRENSE STANDS OUT AS THE FIRST WOMAN TO BECOME A FOREST GUARD IN THE COUNTRY

Fabiana Filipe will become, within 6 months, the first woman to join the archipelago’s forestry police team, as she appears in the list of 18 competitors that the forestry police have admitted to the competition.

The Madeiran was among the top three in the written tests. In physical exams, the fact that she was a player in handball helped.

“I feel like I’m still dreaming because I managed to get into my dream job”, assumes the young woman in an interview given to SIC Notícias.

In the same piece, the path of the young woman who, it should be noted, took a technical course in forestry and environmental resources, having even worked in the area of ​​restoration, is shown. This until taking the leap to the Ecological Park, where she still held functions. Already within your area of ​​interest. From there, arriving at the Forest Police, where he always dreamed of being, was not easy, but, as a result of hard work, she ended up making it and she leaves the message: “this is not an activity just for men”.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...