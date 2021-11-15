36 new cases to start this week.

The Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM) registers today, 15 November, 36 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2 in RAM, so the region now counts 12,754 confirmed cases of covid-19.

According to the epidemiological situation bulletin of the Regional Directorate of Health (DRS), there are 6 imported cases (3 from the Lisbon and Tagus Valley Region, 1 from Austria, 1 from Germany and 1 from Israel) and 30 cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

According to the regional health authority, there are currently 38 more recovered cases to report, a total of 12,269 recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.

To date, the region accounts for a total of 80 deaths associated with the disease.

After all, there are 405 active cases, of which 46 are imported cases and 359 are of local transmission.

Regarding their isolation, it should be noted that 30 people are hospitalized at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (25 in Polyvalent Units and 5 in the Intensive Care Unit) and 44 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

