Almost 300 cases of domestic violence registered by the PSP in a week in which the Machico case shocked the country

The PSP recorded 297 cases of domestic violence across the country last week, with five suspects arrested for committing the crime, it was announced today.

This data is highlighted in the balance of the operational activity of the Public Security Police (PSP) between August 23 and 29, the week in which a case of domestic violence that occurred in Machico, Madeira Island, gained dimension, due to the dissemination of images of the attacks, captured by surveillance cameras.

The 35-year-old suspect in these attacks was remanded in custody after being brought before the first court hearing.

Images of the attacks, which took place in the presence of the victim’s and the attacker’s 9-year-old son, were captured by video surveillance cameras at the victim’s home and widely shared on social media.

This case even led the Regional Secretary for Inclusion, Youth and Work, Paula Margarido, to express her “deep shock”, assuring that “all necessary steps were being taken to guarantee the protection and support of the victim and their family”.

From Jornal Madeira

