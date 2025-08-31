Poor visibility at Madeira Airport causes four flights to divert

So happy we managed to get off the island just before these problems started.

Four flights that were scheduled to arrive at Madeira Airport this afternoon had to divert to other airports due to poor visibility in Santa Cruz, caused by fog.

Wizz Air flights from Katowice, Poland, Tuifly flights from Munich, Germany, and Transavia flights from Paris, France, were diverted to Porto Santo, where they are awaiting improved weather conditions in Madeira. The Tuifly flight from Düsseldorf, Germany, diverted to Lanzarote in the Canary Islands.

Like this: Like Loading...