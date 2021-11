On the sidelines of the opening of the Feira das Vontades, which is taking place on the central avenue on Avenida Arriaga, Miguel Albuquerque said that cases of covid in schools were to be expected.

The president of the Regional Government said that the situation is under control and monitored, but he appealed again for vaccination, especially the third dose that is already being applied in the Region to the elderly population.

From Jornal Madeira

