Madeira with 60 new cases of covid-19 and 47 recovered

Madeira registers, this Friday, 60 new cases of covid-19 and 47 recovered. Of the new infections, only four were imported, two from Belgium, one from Finland and one from Austria.

There are 464 active cases, with 50 people admitted to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, 43 to Polyvalent Units and 7 to the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19.

Today’s epidemiological bulletin says that there are “325 situations that are currently under consideration by the health authorities, these being related to travelers identified at the airport, contacts with positive cases or other situations reported to the SRS24 line or coming from the various test posts of the RAM”.

From Diário Notícias

