MADEIRA NOW REGISTERS 169 NEW CASES OF COVID-19, THE LARGEST EVER RECORDED FOR ONE DAY

I would consider this normal, with the mass testing, and Friday seeming to be one of the busy days for testing, as when all this testing started there were huge queues on the Friday.

Plus the number of people being tested would have risen, due to the fact that you need a test to enter the funfair and the market huts along Avenida Arriaga, which opened Wednesday but have not seen much in the way of people visiting, but with the weekend here I guess everyone was seeking tests.

I’m surprised the booster vaccines have not been brought forward like in the UK,for those that want it. Omicron expected to get to the island soon, and the increase students and emigrants coming in the next two weeks, we can only expect more high numbers.

Below From Diário Notícias

The number of covid-19 cases increased significantly this Saturday. The Regional Directorate of Health counts today 169 new cases of the new coronavirus. Yesterday, 58 new cases had been registered.

It should be noted that the number of new covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths has been rising since the arrival of the cold season.

Until yesterday, the maximum number of new cases registered in just one day of December 2021 had been 120. The daily maximums in the remaining months of the year were: November (103), October (32), September (32), August (61) , July (44), June (15), May (39), April (34), March (61), February (111) and January (160). In the previous year, the daily values ​​registered did not exceed the maximum recorded in 2021.

According to data released this evening by the Regional Health Directorate, the region now accounts for 14,858 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 10 of the new cases being imported and 159 being of local transmission.

There are 120 recovered cases to report in the last 24 hours.

In terms of active cases, there are 852, “of which 39 are imported cases and 813 are of local transmission”, 29 people are currently hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (27 in Polyvalent Units and 2 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID- 19) and 38 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

Like this: Like Loading...