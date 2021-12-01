There have been a lot of comments and messages across social media about the Madeira Safe App and peopke having problems with it.

I would advise anyone to delete the app, and only use the website www.madeirasafe.com and get your QR Code from there take a screen shot of it and keep it in your gallery or you can print it off.

The app has never worked that well, and many of you coming again and trying to get into Madeira Safe, and get the message that your passport or ID number is already being used, this is where you need to delete the app and use the website.

Also dont get confused with Madeira Safe to Discover, as this is something different.

