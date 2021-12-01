Madeira Safe App

There have been a lot of comments and messages across social media about the Madeira Safe App and peopke having problems with it.

I would advise anyone to delete the app, and only use the website www.madeirasafe.com and get your QR Code from there take a screen shot of it and keep it in your gallery or you can print it off.

The app has never worked that well, and many of you coming again and trying to get into Madeira Safe, and get the message that your passport or ID number is already being used, this is where you need to delete the app and use the website.

Also dont get confused with Madeira Safe to Discover, as this is something different.

  1. Thanks for that Tobi.

    My MadeiraSafe account seems to work fine, got the QR code no problem, and have taken a screenshot just in case.

    My wife and I arrive on Monday 13th so I booked a Day 2 antigen test last Saturday only to find a few hours later, the usual thoughtless over-reaction by the government now demanding a Day 2 PCR test. No thought whatsoever to those like me who had already paid out for the antigen test. It’s par for the course with Boris Johnson of course. And no evidence whatsoever to support this latest attack on the airlines.

    Reluctantly I have had to shell out for a home PCR test but at least I’ve found a company who have very reasonable prices and so far have been thoroughly professional and easy to deal with. I’ve paid £43 for each test, the kit is delivered the following business day if ordered before 1pm, and the tests can be posted back in a returns envelope just using the Royal Mail Priority post boxes which are everywhere. The company is called Biogroup should anyone else be needing to book a test.

    Keep up the good work !

    Regards
    David

  2. I gave up on the app 12 months ago and it still isn’t fixed! Went straight to the website in July. No problem.
    The tst companies will be making a fortune from unused Day 2 lateral flow test. Don’t chuck them (yet!) as the ‘use by’ date is usually over a year, so we might be able to use them if/when the rules change back for return to UK. Otherwise, they might be useable for outbound travel from UK another time, but probably best to check with the seller nearer the time.

  3. The MadeiraSafe app worked fine for us on each visit. However, people may not be aware that even upon returning to Madeira with the ‘green’ qr code, you are still required to get your visit validated…. but the ‘green’ queue is much shorter, we were through in less than 10 minutes.
    We have ordered our day 2 pcr tests, once again, from Randox. Each time we have ordered the test kits a few days before departure from Madeira to UK. The order confirmation states clearly the code to be used for the UK Locator form, and they are at home awaiting our arrival.
    We have also found having paper copies of everything has hastened our check in and border control at both ends……just in case WiFi is down in the airports or to save time flicking through the various pages required.

  4. Madeira Safe app was useless last Monday. 40 minutes at Glasgow Airport check in. Eventually got through on the website. At Funchal it was just as bad. Managed to get the QR code but it was blank. The lady just asked for my phone number and traced me with my phone number.

