The problem that led flight TP 005 to deviate from the route defined for the connection between Lisbon and Natal has been solved.

We found that a suitcase had been loaded without the passenger having boarded the plane, which led the captain to act as determined by the rules of commercial aviation, as soon as he was notified of the event. ( how does that even happen?)

After almost an hour of forced stop at Madeira airport, TAP’s A321 took off from the Madeira runway at 22:20 on its way to Brazil.

Like this: Like Loading...