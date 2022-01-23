ADVENTURER DIES TRYING TO CROSS BETWEEN MADEIRA AND THE AZORES IN A ROWING CANOE

It ended in a tragic way, for the French adventurer Jean-Jacques Savin, the attempt to break the world record of crossing the Atlantic by rowing.

After two distress alerts on Friday, when he was crossing between Madeira and the Azores, he stopped showing signs of life, reports Correio da Manhã.

According to the same source, the Portuguese Navy activated means and this Saturday located the small vessel, eight meters long and 1.7 meters wide. Inside was the body of the 75-year-old French adventurer.

In 2019, Jean-Jacques Savin crossed the Atlantic paddling in a barrel-shaped boat in four months, recalls Correio da Manhã.

From Jornal Madeira

