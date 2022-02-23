IPMA issues yellow warning for rain until 3 pm today

As expected, the IPMA has just issued a yellow warning for precipitation for the entire Madeira archipelago, which came into effect after 9:00 am this Wednesday and lasts until 3 pm.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere, this warning means that there will be showers, sometimes strong and accompanied by thunderstorms both on the North and South coasts, as well as in the mountainous regions and the island of Porto Santo.

In the same communiqué, the yellow warning for maritime agitation that we had reported this morning, which is in force for 24 hours, between 6 am on Friday and 6 am on Saturday, 25 and 26 February, is recovered.

Waves can reach 4 to 5 meters on the North coast and in Porto Santo.

From Diário Notícias

No mention of the wind, which seems to be causing more problens, and I think the worse of the rain has already passed.

