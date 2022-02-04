New cases of covid-19 in schools in the Region once again exceed 100

This Friday, the Regional Secretariat for Education, Science and Technology (SRE) reported 102 new cases of covid-19 in schools in the Region. After a few days with the numbers below a hundred, and yesterday only 25 cases, today infections are on the rise again.

In the accounts of the SRE, there were, throughout this week, 76 children/students, 13 teachers and 12 non-teaching staff who tested positive in the diagnostic test for covid-19.

These new cases are spread across several schools in the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

