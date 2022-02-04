New cases of covid-19 in schools in the Region once again exceed 100

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

This Friday, the Regional Secretariat for Education, Science and Technology (SRE) reported 102 new cases of covid-19 in schools in the Region. After a few days with the numbers below a hundred, and yesterday only 25 cases, today infections are on the rise again.

In the accounts of the SRE, there were, throughout this week, 76 children/students, 13 teachers and 12 non-teaching staff who tested positive in the diagnostic test for covid-19.

These new cases are spread across several schools in the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

 

Previous ArticleFriday Foto
Next ArticleFriday Foto
Tobi Hughes

5 Responses

  1. We are the same in the UK, its the younger xhildren who cannot have the vaccine ie under 12s that are catching and spreading the virus. We have had hundreds sent home this week that have tested positive. They take it home to their parents and grandparents and so it spreads further.

    Reply

    2. Hello Helen, do you know how many children are dying from the vaccines? Have you heard of Myocarditis in young children and young adults? Check the official statistics from the PHE, PHS, Yellow card system, VAERS or Eudravigilance. Myocarditis was unheard of until the vaccination programs started. Do you know the survival rates as percentages of children who catch the “so-called” virus? It’s 99.99%. From the information I have read, most of the cases now in circulation are from the so-called omicron variant. The average adult, who is healthy has enough natural antibodies (immunity) to cope with the virus. Healthy adults have a survival rate of over 99% as well. I’m not downplaying the effects of the virus in those who are already suffering with other health issues, as it can be fatal. I have had the virus myself, having worn a mask more or less 90% of the time which didn’t help at all. I took no medicine and allowed my body to deal with it. After all, that’s why humans have immune systems. Also remember one important thing: the mRNA vaccines are not like the older type of vaccinations where you receive a small amount of the disease/virus in the jab to tricker immune response. Stay safe.

      Reply

      1. TeamR, myocarditis has been around for many years. As a former teacher I remember children being diagnosed with it and they survived. Stop spreading misinformation please

        Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: