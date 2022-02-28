SEAL FOUND WITH INJURIES

The IFCN will continue the work of monitoring the fur seals, investigating why these animals are showing up injured and acting accordingly.

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) is following up an adult male fur seal that was found with multiple injuries about 2 weeks ago. Although the animal is apparently not in imminent danger to its life, this is a situation that raises great concerns for those responsible for this Institute.

The IFCN is aware and concerned about a sequence of deaths or disappearances of adult breeding males in recent years. All animals that have been found dead or injured have injuries compatible with human intervention, potentially voluntary and criminal.

