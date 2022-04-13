RYANAIR ASKS TAP FOR ‘JUSTIFICATIONS’

Ryanair, the favorite airline in Portugal, appeals today (April 12) to the CEO of TAP (subsidized by the State) to explain its astonishing (and clearly false) allegations that low-cost airlines in Lisbon “would harm the Portuguese economy”.

Bearing in mind that Ryanair’s low fares are driving the rapid growth and post-Covid recovery of air travel in Porto, Faro, Ponta Delgada and now Madeira, Ryanair would like Christine Ourmières, CEO of TAP, to explain these ridiculous and clearly false claims.

According to Michael O’Leary, CEO of the Ryanair group: “Apparently, the CEO of TAP does not seem to have a grasp of reality or the economy. At a time when Ryanair’s low-cost fares are driving growth and the recovery of air travel, tourism and employment in Porto, Faro, Ponta Delgada and, more recently, in Funchal, the CEO of TAP seems to believe that the Portuguese economy would be better off wasting 3 billion euros on State Aid at TAP, with a cost of more than 300 euros for each man, woman and child in Portugal.

Ryanair believes that a tax refund of 300 euros to each citizen in Portugal would have been a better use of these taxpayer funds, instead of wasting billions of taxpayers’ money on TAP, led by Ms. Ourmieres.

TAP’s Executive Director knows less about economics than how to run a profitable airline. Ryanair will now offer you a free flight on Ryanair if you can explain how low fares can “harm” the Portuguese economy or Lisbon. At a time when air travel and economies across Europe are recovering with Ryanair’s low fares, TAP’s CEO must now explain why she is absorbing €3 billion of state aid in Portugal , but still offers fewer flights, higher fares and blocking of unused slots in Lisbon, just to be able to block competition, reduce choice and limit the recovery of the Portuguese and Lisbon economy.

From Jornal Madeira

Have to totally agree with this, and when is it going to be the time when we see the end of TAP, a company thst needs constant bailouts, and has never made a profit, something is very very wrong, and of course the government are in on it.

