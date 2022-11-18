Diesel will be again cheaper than gasoline in Madeira

Diesel is down 8.1 cents and Gasoline is down 3.8 cents from next Monday.

Fuel prices will drop from next Monday, the 28th of November. If your car runs on diesel, know that the biggest reduction at filling stations is precisely related to the amount to be paid for a liter of diesel: it drops by 8.1 cents and will be at 1.708 euros.

According to the latest update of these values, released by the Regional Directorate for Economy and Land Transport, Gasoline 95 also follows this price drop and is priced at 1.729 euros per litre, which is equivalent to a drop of around 3.8 cents compared to what is currently priced.

After several consecutive weeks in which the value of diesel was more expensive when filling up, with these new amounts, diesel once again becomes the cheapest fuel to circulate on the roads of Madeira.

