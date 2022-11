Madeira collects around 37 million euros in tobacco taxes per year. The estimate is from Mário Fortuna, chairman of the Board of Directors of Fábrica de Tabaco Micaelense and manager of Tabacom, a distribution company that today celebrates 25 years of activity in the Region.

In the last year, Tabacom’s turnover was around 30 million euros, with the tax burden on tobacco representing between 60 and 70% of the value of tobacco.

From Diário Notícias

