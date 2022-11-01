Madeira will be linked to New York again this week

Madeira Island will be connected to New York again from this Thursday, November 3rd. The weekly direct connection with the North American city lasts until October 24, 2023.

Operated by SATA Azores Airlines, the flight will connect Madeira International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport during the IATA winter, – from 3 November this year to 23 March 2023 – on Thursdays , with departure from New York scheduled for 9:20 pm (Lisbon time) and arrival in Madeira at 8:35 am the following day. The return flight, Madeira – New York, will take place on Fridays, with departure scheduled for 5:05 pm and arrival in New York at 7:55 pm.

From March 27, 2023 until October 23, 2023, during the IATA summer, the flight from New York will take place at 8:55 pm (Lisbon time) on Monday, arriving in Funchal on the following day, scheduled to 9 o’clock. In the opposite direction, the flight from Madeira to New York will take place on Tuesdays, departing at 4 pm and arriving in the North American city at 6:50 pm.

The historic weekly connection started on November 30, 2021, connecting the Autonomous Region of Madeira to the North American city known for its Empire State Building, the enormous Central Park, the Statue of Liberty and the Broadway theater. The operation carried more than 4 thousand passengers from its beginning until May 2022.

From Diário Notícias

