Route n.º 81 with trips to Aldeia Natal do Curral das Freiras

The Companhia dos Carros de São Gonçalo maintains the tradition of taking to Curral das Freiras all those who intend to visit one of the most traditional Christmases in Madeira.

During the entire festive season, between the 15th of December and the 15th of January, Horários do Funchal reminds you that regular bus no. 81 that connects Funchal to the center of Curral das Freiras.Here you will find one of the largest nativity scenes on the island, to walk through.

Tickets, purchased exclusively on board buses, cost 3.35 euros (adult) and 1.95 euros (children aged 6/12) each way. Children under the age of six travel free.

Like this: Like Loading...