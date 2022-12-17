Tourist train once again runs through the municipality of São Vicente

In order to mark the Christmas season, NATURNORTE once again launches the Nativity Route on board the Tourist Train.

This is a trip that runs through the county, at nightfall, with the aim of visiting the nativity scenes and also seeing the Christmas lights.

Trips are scheduled on weekends, except for the 25th and 31st of December, departing at 7:00 pm from the village of São Vicente and returning at around 9:00 pm.

Tickets cost 5 euros and can be purchased on board the train, while children up to 5 travel for free.

From today you can get on board and enjoy our county in the best way.

Visit us this Christmas season, São Vicente awaits you.

