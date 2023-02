The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation informs that, as part of the cleaning and improvement work on Estrada Florestal Areeiro/Eira do Serrado/Barreira, it will be necessary to temporarily close this road.

This closure will last for two weeks, starting on the 3rd of March until the 17th of March. However, during the weekend the route will be open to circulation.

From Diário Notícias

