More and more accidents on Levada and Trails.

Pedestrian trails are once again a highlighted today in the Diário Notícias, making the headline of this Thursday’s edition.

More and more accidents are happening in the mountains of Madeira. It has been 10 years since firefighters have been called for so many search and rescue actions on trails and levadas in the Region in the month of January. The last situation happened on Tuesday night, in Ribeira da Hortelã. Doing canyoning on your own was going to end badly in the Seixal area. Four tourists were rescued in an operation that lasted 7 hours.

From Diário Notícias

