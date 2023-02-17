STRONG WIND DRAGS COVER AND BLOCKS ROAD IN CALHETA

The awning and the frame that serve as a cover in a catering establishment were dragged by the strong wind to the regional road, between Calheta and Estreito da Calheta, actually blocking circulation, as can be seen from the image that reached JM.

Remember that the Madeira archipelago is today under yellow warning due to wind, a situation that lasts until noon, as announced by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA).

The IPMA placed the south coast of Madeira under yellow warning (the least serious) for strong northeast wind with gusts up to 75 kilometers in the extreme east.

In the mountainous regions of the island, the northeast wind can reach gusts of up to 100 kilometers per hour.

Thanks to Justin for this photo.

Photo of the beer tent at Almirante do Atlantico Brewery blown into the ER222 in Estreito da Calheta this morning blocking the school run!

