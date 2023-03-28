‘BALMORAL’ JOINED ‘MEIN SCHIFF 4’ AND AIDADIVA ARRIVES AT DAWN

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

As planned, the ship ‘Balmoral’, from Great Britain, is moored at the north pier of the Port of Funchal.

Meanwhile, this Wednesday, at six in the morning, the AIDAdiva arrives in Funchal, for a stopover until 21:00.

From Jornal Madeira

