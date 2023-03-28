‘BALMORAL’ JOINED ‘MEIN SCHIFF 4’ AND AIDADIVA ARRIVES AT DAWN

‘BALMORAL’ JOINED ‘MEIN SCHIFF 4’ AND AIDADIVA ARRIVES AT DAWNTobi Hughes·28th March 2023Madeira News As planned, the ship ‘Balmoral’, from Great Britain, is moored at the north pier of the Port of Funchal. Meanwhile, this Wednesday, at six in the morning, the AIDAdiva arrives in Funchal, for a stopover until 21:00. From Jornal Madeira Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related