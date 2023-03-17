SEE HOW THE WORK ON FORT SÃO FILIPE AND LARGO DO PELOURINHO IS PROGRESSING

Madeira News

The works of rehabilitation and museological requalification of the Fort of São Filipe and Largo do Pelourinho proceed at a good pace.

It should be remembered that the completion of the contract is scheduled for August 2023.

From Jornal Madeira

3 Responses

  1. Unlike the so called refurbishment of the Pico Fort which has remained closed to visitors who thanks to zero publicity climb up Calcada do Pico on a daily basis only to find the Fort closed with no explanation on the doors as to why or when it will reopen. To make matters worse part of the Fort overlooking the ocean and normally visible if you visit the public park about 200m further up and around the corner is now also fenced off due to dangers of falling rocks! This building has been deliberately allowed to fall into disrepair since the military vacated it years ago and with no attempt to maintain or even promote the building and its amazing views over the city is being abandoned by the government one assumes in preparation for its handover to another one of their friends who will turn it into another Disneyland attraction or even possibly a Pousada hotel?

