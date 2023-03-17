SEE HOW THE WORK ON FORT SÃO FILIPE AND LARGO DO PELOURINHO IS PROGRESSING

SEE HOW THE WORK ON FORT SÃO FILIPE AND LARGO DO PELOURINHO IS PROGRESSINGTobi Hughes·17th March 2023Madeira News The works of rehabilitation and museological requalification of the Fort of São Filipe and Largo do Pelourinho proceed at a good pace. It should be remembered that the completion of the contract is scheduled for August 2023. From Jornal Madeira Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related