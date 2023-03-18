UNLICENSED SPACES FORCED TO END NIGHTLIFE IN FUNCHAL

During the early hours of this Saturday, the Public Security Police (PSP) and an inspection team from Funchal City Council carried out a joint operation in the Old Town and Rua das Fontes, which limited the operation of some spaces that promoted nightlife without licensing for such.

All venues that did not have a license to operate a dance floor, with or without a DJ, were forced to put an end to the nightlife, being authorized only to sell drinks.

Following the inspection operation, several bars ended up without customers, and some businessmen complained about the “behavior” by PSP agents and inspectors from the Funchal municipality.

From Jornal Madeira

