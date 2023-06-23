SKYRUNNING: MADEIRAN LUÍS GOMES CALLED UP FOR THE YOUTH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Luís Gomes, athlete from ACD Jardim da Serra, was summoned, for the second consecutive year, to represent the Portuguese National Team in the Skyrunning Youth World Championship. The world championship will take place in Italy, more precisely in the city of L’Aquila, on the next 4th and 6th of August.

In July of last year, remember, Luís Gomes was crowned runner-up in the Skyrunning World in Juniors of ‘Quinas’ chest. The young Madeiran, it should also be noted, later won the Junior Skyrunning Portugal Youth Cup, in the following October, by being the fastest to complete the approximately 4,000 meters of the Vertical Km of Fanal.

From Jornal Madeira

