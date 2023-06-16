ULTRA SKY RUNNING MADEIRA BRINGS TOGETHER MORE THAN 800 ATHLETES FROM 30 NATIONALITIES

The Ultra Sky Running Madeira, which takes place this Friday and Saturday, will bring together more than 800 athletes from 30 nationalities in Santana.

The unique geography of the municipality of Santana has proved to be one of the fundamental ingredients for the success of Ultra Sky Running Madeira, which this year grew by over 30% in terms of registered athletes.

Starting this Friday, Ultra Skyrunning Madeira will once again challenge the best athletes, in one of the most beautiful landscapes in the world.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...