TRAIL BETWEEN PICO RUIVO AND PICO DO AREEIRO REOPENED TO THE PUBLIC AFTER REPAIR WORKS

After the collapse, work began on repairing the trail and removing the debris left by the fall of earth and stones.

Pedestrian Route n.1, between Pico Rui and Pico do Areeiro is now open. “The Institute of Forestry and Nature Conservation (IFCN) informs that the Pico do Areeiro-Pico Ruivo Recommended Pedestrian Route is now open after being closed due to the landslide.”

After the repair works, ensuring safety, enthusiasts of walks in the mountains can once again enjoy one of the most emblematic trails. “The Institute reiterates the importance that signage is always respected by everyone: Madeirans, tourists and guides. Disrespect for signage, particularly on routes that are closed, hinders the normal progress of interventions, in addition to putting passersby themselves at risk and workers”, concludes the IFCN statement.

