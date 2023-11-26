Santa Cruz Lit For Christmas

The Christmas lights have already opened in Santa Cruz, with lots of light, color, music and lots of people who came to the city center for the moment.

Illuminated illustrations alluding to the season were projected on the facade of the City Council building, also connecting the usual ones on trees and buildings, as well as the niches with Christmas decorations.

Throughout the rest of the month, but especially in December and until the beginning of January next year, there are plenty of reasons to visit.

Saturday 9th December they hold there Christmas Market Night.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...