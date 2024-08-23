Cristiano Ronaldo Smashes Records With Massive YouTube Channel Launch

Cristiano Ronaldo is a titan of the sports world, widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time. And with over 900 million social media followers, he is already a massively influential figure online. But Ronaldo has now made a bold move to further cement his status as a global superstar – by launching his own YouTube channel.

Ronaldo’s new channel, simply titled “UR”, went live today and quickly shattered records. Within the first 90 minutes, it had already surpassed 1 million subscribers – the fastest a new YouTube channel has ever reached that milestone. By the four-hour mark, it had an astounding 5 million subscribers.

This morning it has already passed 30 million subscribers.

On Wednesday, Ronaldo launched his first-ever YouTube channel, encouraging followers to subscribe and follow him on his “new journey.” There are only 12 videos on the channel — spanning from explaining how he handles stress in his career, exploring his passions, and rating his best Euro goals. But the announcement immediately made waves. He broke the record for the fastest channel to reach 1 million subscribers and then the fastest channel to reach 20 million followers. His numbers have continued to grow, and as of Thursday afternoon, he’s reached over 22.8 million subscribers. On Wednesday night, Ronaldo shared a video on social media bringing home a golden YouTube subscriber plaque to his family.

Mr Beast YouTubes top channel and earns 5 million a month from just youtube ads has a run for his money, as it looks like Ronaldo could soon take over the top spot.

