Madeiran sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison for drug trafficking in Indonesia

Madeiran Rui Viana, who was arrested in Indonesia for drug trafficking, was sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison. The young man has been in prison since April, along with Fernando Santos, who was tried for the same crime but in this case sentenced to 20 years in prison.

According to Sic Notícias, they were sentenced to pay a fine of around 60 thousand euros (or another year in prison). The sentences took into account the time they spent in preventive detention, with that period being discounted.

The two were arrested after being caught transporting liquid drugs hidden in shampoo bottles. The Madeiran was considered the “courier” and was arrested at Jakarta airport, when he was supposed to deliver the product to the Portuguese man in the Bali area.

Rui Viana, born in Madeira, is the youngest of the two. He is the son of Rui Óscar, a former footballer.

From Diário Notícias

