PPM says traders are “unhappy with the smoke coming from the chestnut roaster in Largo do Phelps”

This morning, PPM Madeira spoke to some shopkeepers on Rua Dr. Fernão de Ornelas who, according to the party, “were unhappy with the smoke coming from the chestnut roaster in Largo do Phelps”.

The PPM says it understands “the displeasure and concerns, especially in ready-to-wear stores, that smoke enters the stores and becomes embedded in the garments, many of which are of high value, and can even damage some of them and also drive away buyers”.

Finally, he asks that the local authority’s executive “quickly find a solution to this problem”.

From Jornal Madeira

