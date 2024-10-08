Pre-Paid bus tickets.

There has been a lot of confusion and upset over the change to the new ticket system for buses, and many tourists who top up their pre-paid tickets look set to lose the money.

The date for using this credit was till the end of this month. This has now been extended to the end of November, and I cant see it being extended again.

The more people that complain might promt a change in this maybe to transfer credit to the new tuckets or a refund in someway.

I know many of you have credit on your tickets for you’re next trips later this year and into next year.

I would send an email to the adress below and see if they can at least transfer credit.

Like this: Like Loading...