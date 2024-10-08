Pre-Paid bus tickets.

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

There has been a lot of confusion and upset over the change to the new ticket system for buses, and many tourists who top up their pre-paid tickets look set to lose the money.

The date for using this credit was till the end of this month. This has now been extended to the end of November, and I cant see it being extended again.

The more people that complain might promt a change in this maybe to transfer credit to the new tuckets  or a refund in someway.

I know many of you have credit on your tickets for you’re next trips later this year and into next year.

I would send an email to the adress below and see if they can at least transfer credit.

Tobi Hughes

10 Responses

  3. Thanks for giving us the information so we can hopefully at least let them know we think the current prepaid tickets are the best for so many reasons!

    Reply

  4. Thank you for the heads up about this. We’re back for Christmas – and have two cards with credit that we’ll lose unless it’s transferable. I’ve emailed as suggested.

    Reply

  5. My Family and I have been coming to Maderia since 1998 we all have time share with Pestana. We have not had any comunication from them about this. I have only picked this up from Maderia Blog. we have 6 cards with about on a quick tot up 100 euros on our bus pass cards. We topped the cards up in August so that when we overnight on Arcadia 3rd 4th December we go out and about and visit friends on the Island. How do i get my money back, We have spent lots of money into the Maderia Economy. We think Maderia is becoming Costa del Sol Mid Atlantic lost its charm.

    Reply

  6. My family and I have had Time Share with Pestana since 1999 We have not received any communication from them about this. I only picked this up on the Maderia Blog. We have 6 cards
    with a quick top up 100 euros how do we get money back. We topped up the cards in August as we are on Arcadia cruise ship 1/2 December. We have put a lot of money into Maderia economy over the years. The bus company needs to think again and give people more time to spend money. Change the colour on the new tickets. accept old yellow tickets if they have credit till they are ended.. They have had our money. Maggs

    Reply

  7. Thanks for the information.We are back in December and have two cards with a lot of credit on.I have emailed the bus operator,so hopefully will get some response soon.

    Reply

  8. Just asked at the kiosk on the sea front if they could tell me what is happening as the sign in the window shows the old giro ticket with an arrow pointing to the new style ticket with a date of 19/11/2024. The lady in the kiosk just shook her head and said that even they do not know what is happening.

    Reply

