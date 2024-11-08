Albuquerque does not resign and says he is ready to run for election

Miguel Albuquerque will not resign and if necessary he will once again lead a PSD-M candidacy for new elections.

He made this very clear a few moments ago, upon arriving at Madeira airport. He believes that “it is the people who decide who is president, not parliamentary moves or political factions” that determine the political future of the Region. “That was the case six months ago when I was elected. And any solution they want to find must always involve the voice of the people,” he added.

Given the imminent approval of the motion of censure against the Regional Government, he clarifies that he has never been “afraid of elections”. “I am here to show my face. If you think you are going to weaken the PSD with forged moves behind the scenes, you are very mistaken”.

If the government falls, he is ready to “take whatever measures” are necessary. “If necessary, I will go to the polls again.” And he says he is legitimized to lead the social democrats. “I was elected at a congress that took place in March, so I have that legitimacy.”

He understands, moreover, that there are no reasons for him to resign, nor for his members of the Government. “Why am I going to resign, but are we here in behind-the-scenes moves? There was no resignation request from any secretary. There is no proven fact of any unlawful act”, he clarifies.

He also considers that Chega’s motion is an act of “total irresponsibility” on the eve of the approval of the regional budget. “Once again, Chega is serving as a crutch for the left.”

In conclusion, he stresses that the opposition “only wants trouble” and goes against the will of the people. “Those who do not have the legitimacy to form a government are those who do not win elections. Those who have legitimacy are those who are elected.”

From Jornal Madeira

