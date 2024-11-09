Temperature has already reached 30 ℃ in Lugar de Baixo

But…. from the middle of next week we will really feel the cold, as cold air pushes in.

The forecasts of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) were confirmed. Temperatures have already reached 30.6℃ in Lugar de Baixo, at 9:50 am, numbers that are curious for this time of year.

At the Funchal meteorological station, thermometers have so far recorded 28.3℃.

As explained by Victor Prior, director of the Funchal Meteorological Observatory, the rise in temperature is related to the location of the Azores anticyclone, which at this time of year extends from the Azores to Europe and North Africa, and which in its southern branch transports hot, dry air from lower latitudes. The current situation is reinforced by the presence of a depression region to the west of the Canaries.

This Friday, DIÁRIO had already reported, in the ‘Fact Chek’ section, the publication on the amateur meteorology website ‘Luso Meteo’, which indicated that temperatures of 30 degrees would be forecast in Madeira this weekend.

The same website mentioned the possibility of reaching the “record” for the highest temperature at this time of year, which has not yet happened, given that the temperature in Funchal has not reached 30℃.

This side in Caniço, its 26° with cloud and some wind.

