We are walking at a fast pace towards the stroke of midnight. In Funchal, Madeirans and tourists are now gathering at Placa Central where they enjoy the delicacies of the Mercadinho.

The traffic on the expressway, with several congestions, shows the influx of people to the capital.

On land and at sea, ‘painted’ with more than a dozen ships, the party promises to be tough. The ship ‘Lobo Marinho’, as usual, is already preparing to leave the Port of Funchal.

From Diário Notícias

