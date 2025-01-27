Câmara de Lobos Municipality prepares to suspend telecommunications antenna construction

The municipality of Câmara de Lobos is preparing an order to suspend the construction of a telecommunications antenna at Sítio do Rancho, following intense protests by residents. The decision comes after demonstrations by the population, who since the beginning of the work have raised concerns about the impacts on public health and the proximity of the infrastructure to homes and a school.

The Mayor, who had already promised to analyze the process, told DIÁRIO that the local authority is reviewing the licensing and may order the temporary suspension of the work, aware of the concerns of residents and the well-being of the population.

The location of the antenna has been the main point of contention. João Sousa, the residents’ spokesperson, reiterated the community’s discontent. “We cannot accept an antenna so close to a school and our homes. It is a threat to the health of our families,” he said this morning.

Residents are also warning of possible irregularities in the licensing process and are demanding that the council conduct detailed studies on the impact of the infrastructure. “We want transparency and guarantees that our safety and quality of life are not being sacrificed for economic interests,” Sousa stressed.

News of the possible suspension was welcomed with relief by residents, who see the decision as a sign that their voices are being heard. “Finally, we feel that our struggle is bearing fruit. This is a victory for the community, but we know that there is still much to be done,” said one resident.

From Diário Notícias

