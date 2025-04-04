Five ships bring more than 11 thousand people to Funchal in three days

The first two ships, of a total of five, which will pass through the port of Funchal by Sunday, are now in Funchal. This represents a movement of 11,593 people.

The ‘Europa’ docked at the north pier late yesterday afternoon and is making an almost complete turnaround, involving 292 disembarkations and 296 embarkations in addition to the 39 passengers in transit. The ship ends here the 21-night itinerary, which began in Cape Town on March 14, with stops in Namibia, St. Helena Island, Cape Verde, Tenerife and Funchal and begins another 13-night cruise, called ‘From Funchal to Monte Carlo’. Therefore, it carries 335 passengers and 281 crew members, and the ship will then remain positioned in Europe until next November.

The ‘Mein Schiff 3’ is also in the port of Funchal, carrying 2,420 passengers and 899 crew members. It is on a 28-night cruise that began on 30 March in Bremerhaven, with stops now in Funchal, followed by Lanzarote, Las Palmas, Mindelo, Praia, Tenerife, La Palma, Praia da Vitória, Ponta Delgada, Lisbon, Leixões, A Coruña and Bremerhaven, where it arrives on 27 April.

Another ‘Mein Schiff’ also arrives this afternoon, this time the ‘Mein Schiff 5’, carrying 2,500 passengers and 900 crew, on a 10-night cruise starting in Tenerife, with stops in Funchal, Lisbon, Malaga, Tangier, Valencia and Palma de Mallorca, where the trip ends on April 13. In the coming weeks, the ship will be stationed in Palma de Mallorca, and then in Greece.

The ‘Queen Victoria’ is scheduled to arrive from Lisbon on Sunday, carrying 1,957 passengers and 1,000 crew. It will make a 12-hour stopover and leave for the Canary Islands at 5:30 pm, as part of a 15-night cruise that left Hamburg on 30 March, with stops in Southampton, Lisbon, Funchal, La Palma, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Cadiz and Southampton.

Finally, the ‘Viking Mars’ also arrives on Sunday, with 847 passengers and 458 crew on a 13-night cruise, from Fort Lauderdale, with stops in Philipsburg, Funchal and Barcelona, ​​where it arrives on April 9. Until August it will remain stationed in Europe, returning to the United States at the beginning of September.

From Diário Notícias

